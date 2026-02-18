Illegal Firearms Factory Busted in Bihar's Bhagalpur District

An illegal firearms manufacturing unit was dismantled in Bihar's Bhagalpur district. This operation led to the arrest of five suspects, according to a statement from the Kolkata Police on Wednesday.

The raid occurred on Monday evening when a joint task force from the Kolkata Police STF and Bihar Police descended upon a house in Rahamatbagh village, located under the Madhusudanpur Police Station limits.

The operation uncovered a clandestine factory on the first floor of the building, while an operational spinning mill occupied the ground floor to mask the illicit activities. Several semi-finished pistols, machinery, and equipment were seized. The individuals arrested are from nearby Munger district, with investigations now focusing on the supply chain and potential connections to a larger arms network.

