Illegal Firearms Factory Busted in Bihar's Bhagalpur District
An illegal firearms factory was discovered in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, leading to the arrest of five individuals. The Kolkata Police and Bihar Police conducted a joint raid in Rahamatbagh village, unearthing semi-finished pistols, machinery, and materials. Investigations are ongoing to track the supply network.
- Country:
- India
An illegal firearms manufacturing unit was dismantled in Bihar's Bhagalpur district. This operation led to the arrest of five suspects, according to a statement from the Kolkata Police on Wednesday.
The raid occurred on Monday evening when a joint task force from the Kolkata Police STF and Bihar Police descended upon a house in Rahamatbagh village, located under the Madhusudanpur Police Station limits.
The operation uncovered a clandestine factory on the first floor of the building, while an operational spinning mill occupied the ground floor to mask the illicit activities. Several semi-finished pistols, machinery, and equipment were seized. The individuals arrested are from nearby Munger district, with investigations now focusing on the supply chain and potential connections to a larger arms network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Police Investigate Epstein's Alleged Trafficking Through London Airports
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Knives Found on Blinkit Platform
Kolkata's Iconic Bascule Bridge Set for Major Modernization
Delhi High Court Rejects PIL on Establishing Police Cells for Missing Persons
Clash in Bathinda: Farmers vs. Police Over Arrests