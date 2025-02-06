Federal Judge Poised to Enforce Block on Trump-Era Funding Freeze

A federal judge announced his readiness to enforce a court order blocking the Trump administration's freeze on federal financial aid, despite reports that Democratic-led states struggle to access these critical funds.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell voiced concerns about evidence suggesting the policy remains effective, even after the White House Office of Management and Budget claimed to retract its directive. Democratic state representatives report continued challenges in fund access.

The situation has prompted Democratic lawmakers, frustrated over the funds freeze, to communicate their concerns to the EPA, emphasizing the urgency of resolving this financial standoff. The federal court is set to reconsider a preliminary injunction later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)