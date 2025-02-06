Trump's Executive Order Targets ICC Over Allegations Against Israel

In a significant political maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its investigations targeting the United States and its allies, notably Israel, according to a senior White House official.

This decisive measure follows a recent blockade by Senate Democrats who thwarted a Republican-led initiative to impose similar sanctions in response to ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders. Notably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently in Washington, amid this diplomatic escalation.

The ICC, in preparation for potential sanctions detrimental to its operations, has pre-emptively paid staff salaries to mitigate disruption. This development marks the second instance of U.S. retaliatory action against the ICC, reflecting ongoing tensions concerning the court's probes into alleged war crimes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)