Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Targets ICC Over Allegations Against Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to issue an executive order sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prevent investigations against the U.S. and allies like Israel. This move comes after Senate Democrats blocked Republican efforts to sanction the ICC. The court braces for the impact of these sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:44 IST
Trump's Executive Order Targets ICC Over Allegations Against Israel

In a significant political maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its investigations targeting the United States and its allies, notably Israel, according to a senior White House official.

This decisive measure follows a recent blockade by Senate Democrats who thwarted a Republican-led initiative to impose similar sanctions in response to ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders. Notably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently in Washington, amid this diplomatic escalation.

The ICC, in preparation for potential sanctions detrimental to its operations, has pre-emptively paid staff salaries to mitigate disruption. This development marks the second instance of U.S. retaliatory action against the ICC, reflecting ongoing tensions concerning the court's probes into alleged war crimes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025