India Raises Concerns Over China's Mega Dam on Brahmaputra

In a recent development, the Indian government has expressed serious concerns over China's proposal to build a mega dam on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo, known downstream as the Brahmaputra River. This river flows into India and Bangladesh, where millions depend on its waters.

India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed Parliament that the government has communicated its apprehensions to China. Such discussions fall under the Expert Level Mechanism established in 2006 and through broader diplomatic channels, aiming to ensure the stability and rights of lower riparian states are safeguarded.

The situation has led India to initiate preventive measures while maintaining a dialogue with China for hydrological data sharing and collaborative efforts to uphold water-sharing norms. The ongoing strategy focuses on protecting the livelihoods of communities residing along the river's course.

