India Raises Concerns Over China's Mega Dam on Brahmaputra

The Indian government has expressed concerns over China's plan to construct a mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo/Brahmaputra River, highlighting its potential downstream impact. India is engaging with China through diplomatic efforts and the Expert Level Mechanism to ensure downstream interests are preserved and international water principles are upheld.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:31 IST
In a recent development, the Indian government has expressed serious concerns over China's proposal to build a mega dam on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo, known downstream as the Brahmaputra River. This river flows into India and Bangladesh, where millions depend on its waters.

India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed Parliament that the government has communicated its apprehensions to China. Such discussions fall under the Expert Level Mechanism established in 2006 and through broader diplomatic channels, aiming to ensure the stability and rights of lower riparian states are safeguarded.

The situation has led India to initiate preventive measures while maintaining a dialogue with China for hydrological data sharing and collaborative efforts to uphold water-sharing norms. The ongoing strategy focuses on protecting the livelihoods of communities residing along the river's course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

