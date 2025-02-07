Trump's Controversial Plan for a 'New Gaza'
U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Israel to hand over Gaza to the U.S. post-conflict while resettling Palestinians abroad has sparked international backlash. Israel has been ordered to prepare for voluntary departures, but regional players like Saudi Arabia and Egypt reject displacement. Many Palestinians vow to remain.
In a move that has ignited global controversy, President Donald Trump announced that Israel would transfer control of Gaza to the United States after ongoing conflicts ended. Trump suggested that Palestinians would have already relocated, eliminating the need for U.S. troop intervention.
The proposal, supported by some Israeli officials, faces severe opposition in the Middle East. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz indicated plans for voluntary Palestinian departures and movement through land, sea, and air routes, despite widespread criticism.
Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt have outright dismissed Trump's suggestions, while Palestinians, resistant to displacement, demand investment in rebuilding Gaza. Trump's plan, seen by critics as a provocative bargaining tactic, may complicate impending ceasefire discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Gaza
- Palestinians
- Israel
- displacement
- Middle East
- Netanyahu
- Katz
- Hamas
- ceasefire
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Reinforces Support for Israel Amid Middle East Tensions
Global Solar Surge: India, US, and Middle East to Add 100 GW by 2025
Gaza Ceasefire: Netanyahu's Balancing Act Between Allies and Diplomacy
Hamas Hostage Release: Netanyahu Receives New List Amid Ceasefire Violation Concerns
Contention Over U.S. Proposal for Gaza's Displacement