Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Plan for a 'New Gaza'

U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Israel to hand over Gaza to the U.S. post-conflict while resettling Palestinians abroad has sparked international backlash. Israel has been ordered to prepare for voluntary departures, but regional players like Saudi Arabia and Egypt reject displacement. Many Palestinians vow to remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:24 IST
Trump's Controversial Plan for a 'New Gaza'
Trump

In a move that has ignited global controversy, President Donald Trump announced that Israel would transfer control of Gaza to the United States after ongoing conflicts ended. Trump suggested that Palestinians would have already relocated, eliminating the need for U.S. troop intervention.

The proposal, supported by some Israeli officials, faces severe opposition in the Middle East. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz indicated plans for voluntary Palestinian departures and movement through land, sea, and air routes, despite widespread criticism.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt have outright dismissed Trump's suggestions, while Palestinians, resistant to displacement, demand investment in rebuilding Gaza. Trump's plan, seen by critics as a provocative bargaining tactic, may complicate impending ceasefire discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025