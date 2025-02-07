Trump's Controversial Plan for a 'New Gaza'

In a move that has ignited global controversy, President Donald Trump announced that Israel would transfer control of Gaza to the United States after ongoing conflicts ended. Trump suggested that Palestinians would have already relocated, eliminating the need for U.S. troop intervention.

The proposal, supported by some Israeli officials, faces severe opposition in the Middle East. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz indicated plans for voluntary Palestinian departures and movement through land, sea, and air routes, despite widespread criticism.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt have outright dismissed Trump's suggestions, while Palestinians, resistant to displacement, demand investment in rebuilding Gaza. Trump's plan, seen by critics as a provocative bargaining tactic, may complicate impending ceasefire discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)