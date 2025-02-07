International Hunt: The Search for Europe's Most Wanted

The Netherlands is intensifying efforts to bring Jos Leijdekkers, a convicted drug trafficker, back to justice. In a recent move, Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel announced an official extradition request to Sierra Leone.

The Minister expressed optimism for cooperation, stating, 'I hope for swift action from the authorities of Sierra Leone and to find them on our side in this fight against international organized crime.' Leijdekkers, known as one of Europe's most elusive fugitives, is reportedly residing in Sierra Leone with significant protection.

Sierra Leone's information ministry is currently investigating claims regarding Leijdekkers' presence and the alleged high-level protection he receives in the country.

