Left Menu

International Hunt: The Search for Europe's Most Wanted

The Netherlands has requested the extradition of Jos Leijdekkers, a convicted drug smuggler, from Sierra Leone. The Dutch Justice Minister seeks cooperation in combating organized crime. Leijdekkers, one of Europe's most wanted fugitives, allegedly receives high-level protection in Sierra Leone, whose authorities are investigating these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:26 IST
International Hunt: The Search for Europe's Most Wanted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Netherlands is intensifying efforts to bring Jos Leijdekkers, a convicted drug trafficker, back to justice. In a recent move, Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel announced an official extradition request to Sierra Leone.

The Minister expressed optimism for cooperation, stating, 'I hope for swift action from the authorities of Sierra Leone and to find them on our side in this fight against international organized crime.' Leijdekkers, known as one of Europe's most elusive fugitives, is reportedly residing in Sierra Leone with significant protection.

Sierra Leone's information ministry is currently investigating claims regarding Leijdekkers' presence and the alleged high-level protection he receives in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025