International Hunt: The Search for Europe's Most Wanted
The Netherlands has requested the extradition of Jos Leijdekkers, a convicted drug smuggler, from Sierra Leone. The Dutch Justice Minister seeks cooperation in combating organized crime. Leijdekkers, one of Europe's most wanted fugitives, allegedly receives high-level protection in Sierra Leone, whose authorities are investigating these claims.
The Netherlands is intensifying efforts to bring Jos Leijdekkers, a convicted drug trafficker, back to justice. In a recent move, Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel announced an official extradition request to Sierra Leone.
The Minister expressed optimism for cooperation, stating, 'I hope for swift action from the authorities of Sierra Leone and to find them on our side in this fight against international organized crime.' Leijdekkers, known as one of Europe's most elusive fugitives, is reportedly residing in Sierra Leone with significant protection.
Sierra Leone's information ministry is currently investigating claims regarding Leijdekkers' presence and the alleged high-level protection he receives in the country.
