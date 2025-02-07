Left Menu

Trump's Bold Proposal for Gaza Spurs Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan for Israel to hand over Gaza to the U.S. after allowing Palestinians to resettle elsewhere, sparking widespread criticism. The proposal includes no deployment of U.S. troops and aims to develop Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East,' facing resistance from regional leaders.

Updated: 07-02-2025 07:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Israel would hand over control of the Gaza Strip to the United States following the resettling of its Palestinian population. The announcement came amid global criticism and a pledge of no U.S. military deployment.

Trump's vision for Gaza involves transforming the enclave into a high-end destination, dubbed the 'Riviera of the Middle East.' However, the plan has met strong opposition from regional powers, with significant resistance noted from countries like Saudi Arabia and Jordan, as well as a furious response from Palestinian residents.

While Trump's initiative found backing among some Israeli quarters, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, figures like Jordan's King Abdullah and Egypt firmly rejected the idea, branding it an attempt to annex the land and displace Palestinians. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted at the temporary displacement of Gaza's population during any redevelopment phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

