Trump's Bold Proposal for Gaza Spurs Controversy

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Israel would hand over control of the Gaza Strip to the United States following the resettling of its Palestinian population. The announcement came amid global criticism and a pledge of no U.S. military deployment.

Trump's vision for Gaza involves transforming the enclave into a high-end destination, dubbed the 'Riviera of the Middle East.' However, the plan has met strong opposition from regional powers, with significant resistance noted from countries like Saudi Arabia and Jordan, as well as a furious response from Palestinian residents.

While Trump's initiative found backing among some Israeli quarters, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, figures like Jordan's King Abdullah and Egypt firmly rejected the idea, branding it an attempt to annex the land and displace Palestinians. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted at the temporary displacement of Gaza's population during any redevelopment phase.

