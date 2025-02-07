Left Menu

Rescue Operation: Bonded Labourers Freed from Charcoal Unit in Pune

Authorities in Pune district rescued 48 bonded labourers from a charcoal-making unit. The labourers, from Maharashtra's Raigad district, were held captive and forced to work. Police have booked Sayaji Bandalkar for the forced labour. Shramajeevi Sanghatana was instrumental in the rescue effort.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, authorities in Pune district have successfully rescued 48 bonded labourers, including families, from a constraining situation in a local charcoal-making unit. The victims, originating from Maharashtra's Raigad district, were allegedly held captive and compelled to toil under duress, police reports indicate.

Acting upon complaints lodged by the victims, authorities arrested Sayaji Bandalkar, who has been accused of orchestrating this forced labour operation. Preliminary investigations revealed that Bandalkar coerced men into gathering wood from forests, while women and children were detained and often made to work on farms.

The non-profit organization Shramajeevi Sanghatana played a pivotal role in revealing the conditions of these workers and coordinated with police to secure their freedom. The responsible official confirmed that Bandalkar is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act. Furthermore, Indapur tehsildar has issued documents releasing these individuals from their bonded status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

