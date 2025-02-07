AI Revolutionizes National Consumer Helpline: Tenfold Surge in Complaints
The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) reported a significant uptick in consumer complaints following the introduction of artificial intelligence in sector-specific analysis, according to the consumer affairs ministry.
The adoption of AI has dramatically boosted the volume of complaints from 12,553 in December 2015 to an impressive 1,55,138 in December 2024, showcasing heightened consumer trust in the system.
The upgraded technology has not only accelerated complaint handling times but also transformed how grievances are addressed, turning companies with the highest volumes into 'convergence partners,' mandating quicker resolution processes.
