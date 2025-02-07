Hungary's Crackdown on Foreign-Funded NGOs Sparks International Debate

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Friday a legal crackdown targeting non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and media outlets with funding from the United States and other international sources. The move is seen as part of Orbán's longstanding efforts to curtail foreign influence in national politics.

Prime Minister Orbán, a known ally of former US President Donald Trump, stated on state radio that the Hungarian government is scrutinizing each organization receiving U.S. financial aid. He endorsed Trump's dismantling of the US Agency for International Development, accusing the agency of financially backing groups aimed at overthrowing his administration.

This initiative has faced criticism for mirroring Russia's 'foreign agent' law, with detractors highlighting its potential to suppress government critics. Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Office, established by Orbán's administration, holds significant power in investigating entities it suspects of foreign influence, raising concerns about the future of democracy in Hungary.

