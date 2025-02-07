Hungary's Crackdown on Foreign-Funded NGOs Sparks International Debate
Hungary, under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, plans to take legal action against NGOs and media outlets funded by international sources. Critics argue the move targets organizations offering legal and human rights assistance, and undermines democracy. Orbán's government launched a Sovereignty Protection Office to investigate foreign influence.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Friday a legal crackdown targeting non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and media outlets with funding from the United States and other international sources. The move is seen as part of Orbán's longstanding efforts to curtail foreign influence in national politics.
Prime Minister Orbán, a known ally of former US President Donald Trump, stated on state radio that the Hungarian government is scrutinizing each organization receiving U.S. financial aid. He endorsed Trump's dismantling of the US Agency for International Development, accusing the agency of financially backing groups aimed at overthrowing his administration.
This initiative has faced criticism for mirroring Russia's 'foreign agent' law, with detractors highlighting its potential to suppress government critics. Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Office, established by Orbán's administration, holds significant power in investigating entities it suspects of foreign influence, raising concerns about the future of democracy in Hungary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democracy Festival in Latur Set to Enlighten Citizens
CBI Charges NGO in Foreign Funding Scandal
Reddy Criticizes Congress: A Legacy of Non-Democracy and Conspiracies
Democracy in Action: Strengthening Jharkhand's Assembly Committees
Cherishing Democracy and Mother Tongue: Insights from M Venkaiah Naidu