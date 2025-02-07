Hong Kong Challenges US Tariffs at WTO Amid Ongoing Trade Strife

Hong Kong will lodge a complaint at the World Trade Organisation against the newly imposed US tariffs on its goods, the city's government announced on Friday.

These tariffs add a 10% surcharge on Chinese exports and exclude small-value parcels from duty-free entry into the United States, urging Beijing to retaliate by seeking dispute consultations with the WTO and launching an antitrust probe against Google. The Hong Kong government criticized the US measures as inconsistent with WTO rules, emphasizing its status as a separate customs territory and urging the US to amend its actions.

The WTO confirmed receiving China's request for consultations, giving both parties a 60-day window to resolve the matter before escalating to a judicial panel. Simultaneously, Hong Kong's post office declared a suspension on shipments to the US, despite America's postal service reversing its ban on Chinese packages. This ban caused confusion among Hong Kong traders and raised concerns over impacts on online businesses like Shein and Temu, which benefit from low-cost postal services owing to exemptions for parcels under $800.

(With inputs from agencies.)