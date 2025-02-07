Left Menu

The United States, through Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus, has declared that Hezbollah should not be part of Lebanon's forthcoming government. Her comments came amid cabinet formation delays in Lebanon. The U.S. aims to prevent Hezbollah's political influence amidst ongoing tensions with Israel.

U.S. Sets 'Red Line' for Hezbollah in Lebanese Government Formation
  Lebanon

The United States has drawn a 'red line' against Shi'ite armed group Hezbollah's presence in Lebanon's next government, stated Morgan Ortagus, U.S. Deputy Middle East Envoy, during her visit to Lebanon. This high-profile visit marks the first by a senior U.S. official since President Donald Trump assumed office, aligning with Joseph Aoun's presidency in Lebanon.

The visit unfolded amid Lebanon’s stalled cabinet formation process, attributed to sectarian divisions. Hezbollah ally Amal's insistence on approving all Shi'ite Muslim ministers has contributed to the deadlock. Ortagus expressed to reporters post-meeting with President Aoun, that she holds no fear of Iran-backed Hezbollah, citing their military defeat last year against Israel.

Highlighting the U.S.'s stern stance, Ortagus asserted that Hezbollah will not be allowed to 'terrorize' the Lebanese populace, including their participation in the government. Her engagement is expected to deliver a hard-hitting message against Hezbollah's political ambitions, reflecting on their military setback from last year’s conflict, concluded by a U.S. and France-brokered ceasefire.

