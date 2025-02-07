India's Legislative Push: Protecting Rights, Uplifting Workers, and Preserving Heritage

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a slew of legislative proposals as nearly fifty private members' bills were introduced, focusing on crucial contemporary issues such as employee rights in the age of artificial intelligence, and the prevention and criminalization of deepfakes.

Political members from a spectrum of parties, including BJP, TMC, Congress, and more, showcased various bills. Among them, significant proposals sought to ensure a minimum of 100 to 120 Parliamentary sitting days annually, addressing concerns about the integrity of representative democracy.

Highlighting cultural and public needs, additional bills pushed for public health rights, the safeguard of tribal heritage, and economic incentives like entrepreneurship leave for government personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)