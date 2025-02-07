Left Menu

India's Legislative Push: Protecting Rights, Uplifting Workers, and Preserving Heritage

India saw the introduction of nearly fifty private members' bills in the Rajya Sabha, focusing on employees' rights with AI, deepfake criminalization, and advocacy for a fixed Parliament calendar. Important legislative efforts included cultural heritage preservation, public health care rights, and entrepreneurship leave for government employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:51 IST
India's Legislative Push: Protecting Rights, Uplifting Workers, and Preserving Heritage
Rajya Sabha Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a slew of legislative proposals as nearly fifty private members' bills were introduced, focusing on crucial contemporary issues such as employee rights in the age of artificial intelligence, and the prevention and criminalization of deepfakes.

Political members from a spectrum of parties, including BJP, TMC, Congress, and more, showcased various bills. Among them, significant proposals sought to ensure a minimum of 100 to 120 Parliamentary sitting days annually, addressing concerns about the integrity of representative democracy.

Highlighting cultural and public needs, additional bills pushed for public health rights, the safeguard of tribal heritage, and economic incentives like entrepreneurship leave for government personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025