Karnataka's Women's Programs Gain Global Recognition
UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang praised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for exemplary pro-women initiatives enhancing socio-economic and political equity. Yang expressed interest in sharing Karnataka’s success stories at UN workshops. Acknowledging the state's achievements, Yang noted its progress in Information Technology and sustainable development.
On Friday, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang lauded Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's efforts in pioneering pro-women initiatives that aim to bolster socio-economic and political equity within the state.
Yang, who took charge at the international body in September 2024, and previously served as Cameroon's Prime Minister, expressed a keen interest in showcasing Karnataka's success stories at upcoming UN workshops, aspiring to share its best practices globally.
As part of his visit, Yang was welcomed by Karnataka government Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, who presented him with a bouquet made by Self-Help Group women from silk cocoons. This gesture symbolized the state's commitment to sustainable practices, resonating with the United Nations' Vision 2030.
