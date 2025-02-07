VP Dhankhar Warns Against Divisive Forces, Stresses Need to Preserve National Unity and Cultural Heritage

Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, in a strong address at the third edition of the Karnataka Vaibhava Literature and Cultural Festival, issued a stern warning against forces attempting to divide the nation along caste and regional lines. Calling these threats more serious than even climate change, he emphasized the urgent need to safeguard India's unity and cultural heritage.

"I have no hesitation in saying that the challenges we are facing are more serious than even climate change," the Vice President stated. "Some people, in the style they are adopting, are creating divisions in a despicable manner. There are many bases for division—caste, regionalism. I don't understand how there can be a debate about regionalism versus nationalism in this country. How absurd and baseless it is, but when you look at its roots, you will find the hand of anti-national forces."

Highlighting the evolving nature of these divisive tactics, Dhankhar pointed out that such forces are now leveraging the judiciary to further their agenda. "These forces work in different ways. They have adopted new paths, and on many issues, you will see they turn to the judiciary. I am concerned because our Constitution has given every individual the right in the judicial system, and what is the right? That they can seek the shelter of the court. But in recent years, money has been used to fuel anti-national sentiments, and access to the judiciary has been weaponized in a way that is not happening in any other country," he noted.

The Vice President called for a strong response to these attempts, emphasizing that such actions aim to undermine the nation’s rich cultural heritage. "The forces challenging the nation, trying to create a clash between nationalism and regionalism, must receive a strong response. They want to shake our cultural heritage," he said.

Using a vivid metaphor, Dhankhar stressed the importance of preserving India's cultural philosophy. "On this day, when I look to one side, I see India's progress through the eyes of the world, through the eyes of the people living within the nation. They are like the feathers of the peacock dancing in the rain... But when I look at the peacock's feet, I get worried, forced to reflect, and then I feel the need for our cultural philosophy. We are trying to cut the branch on which we are thriving, on which we are sitting," he remarked. He reiterated this sentiment in Hindi, underscoring the depth of his concern: "आज हमें अपने सांस्कृतिक दर्शन को संजोने की आवश्यकता है - हम खुद ही उस टहनी को काटने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं जिस पर हम पनप रहे हैं।"

The Vice President also expressed deep concern over attempts to manipulate India’s electoral process. "In the country with the oldest democracy, the strongest democracy, the most progressive democracy, the most vibrant democracy, and constitutionally the only country in the world with a democratic system at every level—village, city, state, or nation—there is an attempt to influence our electoral process in a manner it should not be influenced. This attempt is being made by those who should not even be a part of it, but they are involved. We must, collectively, with strong resolve, develop a mindset," Dhankhar asserted.

Concluding his address, the Vice President highlighted India's remarkable economic progress and its growing stature on the global stage. "The world's leading institutions like IMF, World Bank, and others say that if there is any shining star in the world where investment can be made, where opportunities are available, where one can showcase their talent, it is India. India is considered a global favorite destination for investment and opportunities," he declared.

The Karnataka Vaibhava Literature and Cultural Festival continues to be a platform for discussions on India's cultural, social, and political landscape, bringing together voices from across the nation.