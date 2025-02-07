Left Menu

Demand for Narco Test in Sarpanch Murder Case Escalates

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas called for a narco test for Walmik Karad, in custody over an extortion case tied to the murder of a sarpanch. The case implicates Minister Dhananjay Munde, with opposition seeking his dismissal. The murder involves significant political and criminal ramifications in Beed district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:05 IST
  • India

The political heat in Beed district rose sharply as BJP MLA Suresh Dhas demanded a narco test for Walmik Karad, currently held in judicial custody over an extortion case linked to a brutal murder. The case involves the 2024 killing of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, which has entangled local politics.

Karad, an associate of embattled Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was arrested following Deshmukh's murder. The crime, characterized by abduction, torture, and a murder, unfolded as Deshmukh reportedly attempted to thwart an extortion attempt aimed at an energy company. Opposition parties are pressing for Munde's ouster to enable an unbiased investigation.

Police efforts have resulted in seven arrests, though primary suspect Krushna Andhale remains absconding. Reports claim Andhale's associates wounded Dharur resident Ashok Mohite for observing news about Munde. Authorities believe a narco test could unlock crucial information from the suspects, providing insights into this high-profile case.

