German Court Forces Musk's X to Unveil Data for Election Integrity

A German court has compelled Elon Musk's social media platform, X, to release crucial data ensuring researchers can track election-swaying information on the network.

The ruling arose from an urgent plea by civil rights groups seeking access to monitor misinformation before Germany's national election on February 23. The court insists that X must supply all public data to facilitate research into potential election interference.

The obligation on X extends until just after the election. Concerns about misinformation on X are magnified by Musk's public support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which is gaining traction in the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)