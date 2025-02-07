Left Menu

U.S. Envoy to Visit Ukraine Amid Renewed Focus on Russian Conflict

Ukraine anticipates a visit from U.S. President Trump's special envoy to discuss ongoing Russian conflicts and secure sustained U.S. support. The visit will occur after the Munich Security Conference, where Ukrainian officials aim to brief the envoy on various critical matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine, eager for continued U.S. backing in its struggle against Russia, is looking forward to an imminent visit by President Donald Trump's special envoy, according to Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff.

Andriy Yermak reported discussions with envoy Keith Kellogg encompassing battlefield scenarios, Ukrainian civilian safety, and forthcoming sessions at the Munich Security Conference. He highlighted the need for Kellogg's February visit to provide comprehensive information regarding Russian incursions.

Ukraine is actively cultivating relations with the Trump administration, which seeks a prompt resolution to the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian and U.S. officials will engage during the Munich Security Conference before finalizing the envoy's visit schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

