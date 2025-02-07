Left Menu

MP Rashid's Custody Parole Row: A High-Stakes Court Showdown

The Delhi High Court reserved its order on jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's plea for custody parole to attend Parliament. Represented by senior advocate N Hariharan, Rashid is accused of funding separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA opposed the plea citing security concerns and his influential status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:13 IST
Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision regarding the plea of jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who is seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session. Sheikh, accused of funding separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, argues his constituency remains unrepresented while funds dwindle.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, after hearing arguments from both Rashid's legal team and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), stated that while there may not be a due right for attendance, the court could use discretion. Senior advocate N Hariharan defended Rashid's request, while the NIA raised objections, highlighting security and influence concerns.

The NIA further alleged Rashid's involvement in promoting separatist ideologies and inciting violence in Jammu and Kashmir. With past requests for parliamentary attendance denied, and 21 of 248 prosecution witnesses examined, the court must decide whether Rashid's presence in Parliament is justified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

