MP Rashid's Custody Parole Row: A High-Stakes Court Showdown

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision regarding the plea of jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who is seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session. Sheikh, accused of funding separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, argues his constituency remains unrepresented while funds dwindle.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, after hearing arguments from both Rashid's legal team and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), stated that while there may not be a due right for attendance, the court could use discretion. Senior advocate N Hariharan defended Rashid's request, while the NIA raised objections, highlighting security and influence concerns.

The NIA further alleged Rashid's involvement in promoting separatist ideologies and inciting violence in Jammu and Kashmir. With past requests for parliamentary attendance denied, and 21 of 248 prosecution witnesses examined, the court must decide whether Rashid's presence in Parliament is justified.

(With inputs from agencies.)