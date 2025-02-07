Left Menu

Greek Prime Minister Secures Santorini Amid Seismic Surge

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Santorini, a region recently affected by significant seismic activity. He announced emergency funds and inspected readiness measures as residents evacuated. Authorities have declared a state of emergency and are implementing precautionary actions in response to ongoing undersea tremors.

  Greece

In a move demonstrating the Greek government's proactive stance, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Santorini on Friday. The island, battling an onslaught of seismic activity, has put in place various precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

During his visit, Mitsotakis unveiled a 3 million Euro fund aimed at constructing an essential evacuation route in Santorini's southern region. 'We are preparing for the worst while hoping for the best,' he assured local officials, emphasizing the importance of a well-prepared state.

Authorities have been quick to respond to the intense tremors affecting Santorini and nearby islands, implementing travel restrictions and deploying rescuers. With the declaration of a state of emergency, officials aim to expedite the allocation of resources, as evacuations to the mainland continue amid fears of a stronger quake.

