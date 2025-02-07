Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Inmates on the Run

Spanish police have recaptured the final two inmates of a group of five who escaped from a Portuguese high-security prison. The Argentine and Briton were found working for a drug gang in Alicante. Previously, other fugitives had been recaptured in various countries including Morocco, Portugal, and Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spanish police successfully recaptured the last two inmates from a high-profile prison escape following their involvement with a drug gang in Alicante, the authorities reported on Friday.

The escape, which occurred last year at Portugal's Vale de Judeus high-security prison, saw five inmates flee during visiting hours with outside assistance. Among these, two Portuguese and one Georgian national were apprehended in Morocco, Portugal, and Italy respectively in the months following the breakout.

Briton Mark Cameron Roscaleer and Argentine Rodolfo Jose Lohrmann, who were serving time for violent crimes and awaiting extradition, were found performing illicit activities for a drug gang. A report by a victim of their threats led to their arrest, captured on police footage at a car service station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

