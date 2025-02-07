Dramatic Capture: Inmates on the Run

Spanish police successfully recaptured the last two inmates from a high-profile prison escape following their involvement with a drug gang in Alicante, the authorities reported on Friday.

The escape, which occurred last year at Portugal's Vale de Judeus high-security prison, saw five inmates flee during visiting hours with outside assistance. Among these, two Portuguese and one Georgian national were apprehended in Morocco, Portugal, and Italy respectively in the months following the breakout.

Briton Mark Cameron Roscaleer and Argentine Rodolfo Jose Lohrmann, who were serving time for violent crimes and awaiting extradition, were found performing illicit activities for a drug gang. A report by a victim of their threats led to their arrest, captured on police footage at a car service station.

(With inputs from agencies.)