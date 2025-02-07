38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela Inaugurated with Grandeur in Faridabad

The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela was inaugurated today with great pomp and splendor in Surajkund, district Faridabad. The event was graced by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who served as the chief guest and officially opened the festival.

Joining him at the grand opening ceremony were Haryana Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini, Heritage and Tourism Minister Dr. Arvind Sharma, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Shri Vipul Goel, Social Justice, Empowerment, Scheduled Castes & Backward Classes Welfare and Antyodaya (SEWA) Minister Shri Krishan Kumar Bedi, Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Shri Rajesh Nagar, and Minister of State for Sports.

Festival Details and Highlights

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from February 7th to February 23rd, 2024, and will showcase extraordinary art, craftsmanship, and talent from artisans and artists across India and around the globe. This annual event is renowned for promoting traditional handicrafts, handlooms, and cultural heritage, drawing thousands of visitors and art enthusiasts.

Union Minister Highlights India's Cultural and Economic Growth

In his inaugural address, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the significance of the Surajkund Mela as more than just a marketplace. He highlighted it as a pivotal platform for craftsmen and artisans to present their ancient skills and cultural heritage to a global audience. He remarked, "India is currently hosting two globally significant events—the Maha Kumbh Mela and the Surajkund International Crafts Mela—both of which showcase our unity, culture, and artistic legacy."

Shri Shekhawat underlined the transformative journey of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi over the past decade. He stated that the successful implementation of welfare schemes has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty and established India as the world’s fastest-growing economy.

The Rise of the Orange Economy and Tourism Potential

The Union Minister also discussed the growing recognition of the cultural and creative sectors, known globally as the "Orange Economy." He expressed confidence that the Surajkund Mela will open new opportunities for Indian artisans in domestic and international markets.

Furthermore, Shri Shekhawat highlighted the immense potential of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism in Haryana, citing its proximity to Delhi as a strategic advantage. He encouraged the state to leverage digital marketing strategies, such as engaging YouTubers, photographers, and social media influencers, to broaden the Mela’s global reach and provide artisans with enhanced business prospects.

Haryana CM Celebrates Cultural Identity and Global Brotherhood Haryana Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini praised the Surajkund Mela as a symbol of both state and national pride. He stated, "The Surajkund International Crafts Mela has become a unique symbol not just of Haryana but of the entire nation. It exemplifies the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and offers a platform to showcase Indian crafts and culture to the world."

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the Haryana Tourism Department, the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministries of Textiles, Culture, and External Affairs, and the Surajkund Mela Authority for their collaborative efforts in organizing this grand event.

Looking Ahead As the Surajkund International Crafts Mela continues until February 23rd, visitors can expect a vibrant display of cultural performances, traditional crafts, and culinary delights, making it a must-visit event for anyone interested in experiencing the rich tapestry of India’s heritage.