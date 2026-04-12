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China's Incentive Plan for Taiwan: A Political Gamble or Genuine Outreach?

China has unveiled 10 new incentive measures aimed at Taiwan, focusing on promoting tourism, cultural exchanges, and easing food trade restrictions. This initiative follows a significant visit by the leader of Taiwan's opposition party, who met with China's President, emphasizing peace and reconciliation amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:45 IST
China's Incentive Plan for Taiwan: A Political Gamble or Genuine Outreach?

China on Sunday introduced 10 incentive measures targeting Taiwan, aiming to ease tourist restrictions, promote 'healthy' television programs, and boost food exports. The announcement was made following a visit by Cheng Li-wun, the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party chairwoman, who held discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The measures, reported by Xinhua, strive to establish regular communication between the KMT and China's Communist Party, resume flight links, and allow visitors to Taiwan from Shanghai and Fujian. These steps come with political commitments against Taiwan's independence.

While the Taiwanese Mainland Affairs Council criticized these as conditional offerings, the KMT viewed them positively. The ongoing political discourse highlights tensions over sovereignty, cross-strait communication, and previous trade barriers imposed by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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