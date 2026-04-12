China's Incentive Plan for Taiwan: A Political Gamble or Genuine Outreach?

China on Sunday introduced 10 incentive measures targeting Taiwan, aiming to ease tourist restrictions, promote 'healthy' television programs, and boost food exports. The announcement was made following a visit by Cheng Li-wun, the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party chairwoman, who held discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The measures, reported by Xinhua, strive to establish regular communication between the KMT and China's Communist Party, resume flight links, and allow visitors to Taiwan from Shanghai and Fujian. These steps come with political commitments against Taiwan's independence.

While the Taiwanese Mainland Affairs Council criticized these as conditional offerings, the KMT viewed them positively. The ongoing political discourse highlights tensions over sovereignty, cross-strait communication, and previous trade barriers imposed by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)