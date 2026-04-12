Easter Truce Tensions: Reports of Violations
The Russian defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of violating the Easter truce, claiming Russian troops are adhering to the ceasefire. Reports allege civilian injuries, including a child, in a drone attack by Ukraine on Russia's Kursk region, according to Russian news agencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:45 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian defence ministry accused Ukrainian troops of breaching the Easter truce while affirming that their forces were upholding the ceasefire agreement. This statement has intensified ongoing tensions between the two nations.
Civilian casualties, including a child, were reported following a drone strike in Russia's Kursk region. These allegations were made by the Russian Ministry and circulated through multiple Russian news outlets.
This incident highlights the fragile and volatile situation between Russia and Ukraine, showing that despite a declared ceasefire, hostilities continue to imperil civilian safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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