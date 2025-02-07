US Aid Freeze: A New Challenge for Russian and Belarusian Rights Groups
Rights groups and independent media in Russia and Belarus face funding challenges due to increased scrutiny and repressive laws. The US aid freeze imposed by President Trump exacerbates the situation, impacting their operations and pushing them to seek alternative funding sources. This threatens the survival of many such organizations.
Rights groups and independent media in Russia and Belarus are grappling with intensified challenges following an aid freeze by the US government under President Donald Trump. The halt in funding comes as these institutions already endure scrutiny and repressive laws at home.
US aid, typically funneled through USAID and other entities, has been an essential financial lifeline for many, but the freeze has now forced organizations to cut expenses and reconsider plans. Some Russian rights groups reported minimal direct impact, while others are bracing for more significant repercussions.
The situation for Belarusian pro-democracy forces is even bleaker, with Washington's frozen aid accounting for over half of their Western funding. Opposition leaders fear the void will bolster state propaganda and authoritarian rule in both Belarus and Russia.
