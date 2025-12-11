Left Menu

Wall Street Rally: Rates, Risks, and Record Highs

Wall Street closed higher amid optimism following a Federal Reserve rate cut. Investors speculate further easing might be stalled due to job market conditions but remain hopeful for next year. Key indices rose, with small-cap index Russell 2000 reaching a record high, driven by gains in industrials and energy sectors.

Updated: 11-12-2025 03:18 IST
Wall Street Rally: Rates, Risks, and Record Highs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street ended on a positive note Wednesday as the Federal Reserve announced a quarter percentage point interest rate cut. This triggered investor speculation that further rate easing might continue despite the central bank's pause in official communication.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted labor market challenges, suggesting potential future rate cuts as a precaution, but refrained from concluding on immediate plans. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq saw notable increases, and the small cap-focused Russell 2000 hit a record high.

Investors took a particular interest in industrials, with energy manufacturer GE Vernova's earnings forecast boosting market confidence. Advancing issues surpassed decliners on both the NYSE and Nasdaq, aligning with a general positive sentiment on exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

