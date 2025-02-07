Left Menu

Federal Workforce Flux: Bumpy Roads Ahead as Trump Targets Reduction

The U.S. government saw a temporary increase of 9,000 workers in January, with the majority in the Postal Service. Amidst this, President Trump aims to reduce federal employment, even appointing Elon Musk to lead a new efficiency department. Several thousand jobs and a buyout offer face uncertainty due to a judicial block.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:22 IST
In an unexpected development, the U.S. government reported a net gain of 9,000 workers in January, a trend unlikely to continue as President Donald Trump's administration prepares for sweeping cuts to the federal workforce.

Back in the White House since last month, Trump has prioritized reducing the size of government, tapping Elon Musk to spearhead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. Initial measures include a proposed shutdown of the U.S. Agency for International Development and a buyout offer that attracted 60,000 acceptances, though a federal judge has temporarily halted the plan.

The U.S. Postal Service accounted for the majority of January's hiring gains, adding 5,700 workers. Excluding this, only 3,700 positions were added, a stark contrast to the average growth of 4,000 jobs a month witnessed last year. Economists, including Brian Jacobsen of Annex Wealth Management, anticipate a decline in federal employment in the near future, although precise data awaits future revisions from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

