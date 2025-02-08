Elon Musk's Government Overhaul: A Legal Battle Begins

In a significant legal development, a federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to halt Elon Musk's department from accessing the U.S. Department of Labor's systems. This marks an initial setback for government employee unions opposing his cost-cutting efforts across federal agencies.

U.S. District Judge John Bates's ruling in Washington, D.C., is the first step in a broader lawsuit led by a large U.S. labor union. The lawsuit claims Musk may gain access to confidential information concerning investigations into his own companies and competitors, as he spearheads the Department of Government Efficiency's initiatives under President Donald Trump's mandate.

Musk's actions have raised alarms among lawmakers and advocacy groups, warning that he is overreaching by proposing mass layoffs and the dismantling of vital government programs. The unions argue that Doge's access to non-public information could result in leveraging sensitive data about various investigations and government employee records.

(With inputs from agencies.)