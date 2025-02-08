Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's USAID Shutdown Plan

A U.S. judge temporarily halted the Trump administration's plan to furlough USAID workers. The judge's order reinstates some employees and blocks further furloughs. The unions claimed the administration exceeded its authority. Controversy arose after President Trump alleged USAID corruption without evidence, risking international aid programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 09:55 IST
Judge Blocks Trump Administration's USAID Shutdown Plan

A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's efforts to furlough approximately 2,700 employees from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, partially granted a request from the largest union of U.S. government workers and a foreign service workers' association, pausing parts of the administration's agency dismantling plan.

The court order will last until February 14, preventing the administration from placing around 2,200 USAID workers on paid leave and reinstating about 500 already furloughed employees. In addition, the order stops the relocation of USAID humanitarian staff working overseas. While Nichols denied some union requests, the legal battle will continue with further hearings.

The controversy follows President Trump's baseless corruption allegations against USAID, leading to fears of severely impacted international aid programs. The agency has faced chaos since Trump's inauguration order paused U.S. foreign aid, resulting in a freeze on global humanitarian efforts. Elon Musk, a Trump ally, is involved in the agency's reduction process, part of a broader effort to decrease federal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025