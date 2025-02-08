Judge Blocks Trump Administration's USAID Shutdown Plan
A U.S. judge temporarily halted the Trump administration's plan to furlough USAID workers. The judge's order reinstates some employees and blocks further furloughs. The unions claimed the administration exceeded its authority. Controversy arose after President Trump alleged USAID corruption without evidence, risking international aid programs.
A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's efforts to furlough approximately 2,700 employees from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, partially granted a request from the largest union of U.S. government workers and a foreign service workers' association, pausing parts of the administration's agency dismantling plan.
The court order will last until February 14, preventing the administration from placing around 2,200 USAID workers on paid leave and reinstating about 500 already furloughed employees. In addition, the order stops the relocation of USAID humanitarian staff working overseas. While Nichols denied some union requests, the legal battle will continue with further hearings.
The controversy follows President Trump's baseless corruption allegations against USAID, leading to fears of severely impacted international aid programs. The agency has faced chaos since Trump's inauguration order paused U.S. foreign aid, resulting in a freeze on global humanitarian efforts. Elon Musk, a Trump ally, is involved in the agency's reduction process, part of a broader effort to decrease federal operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
