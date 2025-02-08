Left Menu

Judges Urge Delay on Appointments Amidst Constitutional Controversy

Four Supreme Court judges in Pakistan have written to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, urging a delay in appointing new judges until the contentious 26th Constitution Amendment is resolved. This amendment sparked allegations of court-packing. They advocate for a full court to maintain judicial transparency and impartiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-02-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 10:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move, four judges from Pakistan's Supreme Court have voiced concerns over the timing of new judicial appointments, against the backdrop of an unresolved constitutional controversy.

In a letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Muneeb Akhtar, Ayesha Malik, and Athar Minallah requested a pause on appointing new judges until a decision on the disputed 26th Constitution Amendment is reached.

The judges underlined the necessity of forming a full court to hear the case, emphasizing that premature appointments could erode public trust in the judicial process amidst ongoing allegations of court-packing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

