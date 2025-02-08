Judges Urge Delay on Appointments Amidst Constitutional Controversy

In a significant move, four judges from Pakistan's Supreme Court have voiced concerns over the timing of new judicial appointments, against the backdrop of an unresolved constitutional controversy.

In a letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Muneeb Akhtar, Ayesha Malik, and Athar Minallah requested a pause on appointing new judges until a decision on the disputed 26th Constitution Amendment is reached.

The judges underlined the necessity of forming a full court to hear the case, emphasizing that premature appointments could erode public trust in the judicial process amidst ongoing allegations of court-packing.

(With inputs from agencies.)