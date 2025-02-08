Endless Displacement: Sifa's Struggle Amid Congo Turmoil

Zawadi Sifa and her seven children, like thousands of other families, have been caught in the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo. The M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, recently captured Goma, causing further displacement and fear.

Since January, violence has killed 3,000 people. Displaced families shelter in camps, churches, and schools amid desperate conditions. The International Organization for Migration warns of worsening humanitarian needs, while the UN highlights the danger, especially for vulnerable women and children.

Rebel leader Corneille Nangaa claims stability in Goma, but UN experts contest these assertions. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for peace as Sifa remains uncertain and fearful of returning home, concerned about safety and survival.

