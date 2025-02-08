Hamas-Israel Hostage Exchange: A Ray of Hope Amidst Ceasefire Deal

The Palestinian militant group Hamas is poised to release three Israeli hostages on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing ceasefire deal aimed at resolving the 15-month war in Gaza. The hostages, Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy, were captured during the October 7, 2023, cross-border attack led by Hamas.

In return, Israel will free 183 Palestinian prisoners, including individuals convicted of deadly attacks and others detained during recent conflicts in Gaza. The exchange will take place in Deir al-Balah, with the International Red Cross Committee facilitating the transfer.

For the families of the long-detained hostages, this exchange brings a mix of anxious anticipation and relief. As negotiations for further swaps continue, concerns about the stability of the ceasefire deal have been fueled by controversial proposals from U.S. President Donald Trump and reactions from regional actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)