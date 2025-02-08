Left Menu

Hamas-Israel Hostage Exchange: A Ray of Hope Amidst Ceasefire Deal

Hamas plans to release three Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners, amid a ceasefire aiming to conclude a lengthy conflict in Gaza. Families await the reunion with mixed emotions. The U.S.-backed deal holds despite concerns over potential collapse, heightened by recent controversial proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:43 IST
Hamas-Israel Hostage Exchange: A Ray of Hope Amidst Ceasefire Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas is poised to release three Israeli hostages on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing ceasefire deal aimed at resolving the 15-month war in Gaza. The hostages, Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy, were captured during the October 7, 2023, cross-border attack led by Hamas.

In return, Israel will free 183 Palestinian prisoners, including individuals convicted of deadly attacks and others detained during recent conflicts in Gaza. The exchange will take place in Deir al-Balah, with the International Red Cross Committee facilitating the transfer.

For the families of the long-detained hostages, this exchange brings a mix of anxious anticipation and relief. As negotiations for further swaps continue, concerns about the stability of the ceasefire deal have been fueled by controversial proposals from U.S. President Donald Trump and reactions from regional actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025