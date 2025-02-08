Red Cross Facilitates Hostage Release Amid Gaza Ceasefire

The Red Cross has deployed vehicles to the Gaza Strip, setting the stage for the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas. This exchange marks a significant development within the ongoing ceasefire agreement between the conflicting parties.

According to reports from both Hamas and Israel, the hostages identified for release are Eli Sharabi, 52, Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34. The three were kidnapped during an attack led by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which subsequently led to the conflict in the region.

This planned exchange, which also includes the liberation of numerous Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, is seen as a crucial step in maintaining the ceasefire that began last month. The geopolitical move highlights both the humanitarian efforts at play and the complex negotiations ongoing in the region.

