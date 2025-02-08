Left Menu

Red Cross Facilitates Hostage Release Amid Gaza Ceasefire

The Red Cross is coordinating the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas in Gaza, as part of a ceasefire agreement. The hostages, Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levy, are to be traded for Palestinian prisoners. This exchange follows a conflict initiated by a Hamas attack on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Red Cross has deployed vehicles to the Gaza Strip, setting the stage for the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas. This exchange marks a significant development within the ongoing ceasefire agreement between the conflicting parties.

According to reports from both Hamas and Israel, the hostages identified for release are Eli Sharabi, 52, Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34. The three were kidnapped during an attack led by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which subsequently led to the conflict in the region.

This planned exchange, which also includes the liberation of numerous Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, is seen as a crucial step in maintaining the ceasefire that began last month. The geopolitical move highlights both the humanitarian efforts at play and the complex negotiations ongoing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

