Historic Summit Seeks Peace in Eastern Congo Conflict

In an unprecedented move, leaders from Eastern and Southern African regional blocs gathered in Dar es Salaam on Saturday for a joint summit focused on resolving the conflict in eastern Congo. This comes after the rapid advancement of the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels, who recently captured Goma, intensifying fears of a broader conflict. Despite a self-declared ceasefire, the rebels continue their march towards Bukavu.

The summit included notable figures like Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and was attended by Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi via video. Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan warned that inaction would lead to historical condemnation. The summit highlights Africa's urgent concern over the crisis and the need for a collaborative resolution, amid differing stances between the eastern and southern blocs.

The leaders sought progress in peace discussions, following stalled negotiations in Luanda and Nairobi. Foreign ministers recommended calling for a ceasefire, reopening of key routes for humanitarian aid, and resuming operations at Goma airport. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation deteriorates as M23's conquests widen, displacing thousands and escalating the already critical aid crisis in North Kivu province.

(With inputs from agencies.)