Sichuan Landslide Sparks Massive Rescue Operation

In Sichuan province, a landslide buried 10 houses, prompting a large-scale rescue operation. Chinese authorities evacuated hundreds and are searching for about 30 missing people. Emergency funds have been allocated for infrastructure and public service restoration. President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang are overseeing relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:51 IST

A landslide in Sichuan province's Junlian county has triggered an urgent search and rescue operation for approximately 30 missing individuals after 10 homes were buried and hundreds of residents displaced.

Chinese authorities, including the Ministry of Emergency Management, mobilized a sizable team of rescuers, supplemented by firefighters, to address the calamity that unfolded on Saturday. State broadcaster CCTV confirmed that two people have been rescued, and nearly 200 others relocated to safety.

President Xi Jinping has voiced his concerns, tasking local officials with maximizing rescue efforts and reducing the toll of the disaster. In tandem, Premier Li Qiang has called for a comprehensive investigation into geological hazard risks in the area to avert future tragedies. Meanwhile, the National Development and Reform Commission has diverted 50 million yuan (around USD 6.9 million) to revamp crucial infrastructure impacted by the landslide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

