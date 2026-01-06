Left Menu

Evacuation at Arizona Supreme Court: Explosive Scare

On Monday, a suspicious package feared to contain explosive material was discovered in the Arizona Supreme Court's mail room, triggering evacuations. Containing vials with a homemade explosive substance, the package led to security sweeps and building closures. Authorities are investigating the matter further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 05:20 IST
Evacuation at Arizona Supreme Court: Explosive Scare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A suspicious package, feared to contain explosive material, disrupted operations at the Arizona Supreme Court on Monday, officials revealed. Its discovery prompted an evacuation of the courthouse and surrounding Capitol Mall buildings in Phoenix.

According to a statement from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which was alerted to the package at 8 a.m. (1500 GMT), the package contained multiple vials, two containing an unspecified homemade explosive substance. Several state offices, including the Department of Education and Attorney General's Office, were evacuated as a precaution.

Department spokesperson Bart Graves confirmed the courthouse was empty at the time, as the Supreme Court was not in session. Authorities conducted thorough security sweeps and removed the package for further investigation. There is no indication how the parcel arrived or if it contained a detonable device.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Activists say at least 29 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran's ongoing economic protests, reports AP.

Activists say at least 29 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran...

 Global
2
Dominica's New Asylum Deal with the US: A Turning Point?

Dominica's New Asylum Deal with the US: A Turning Point?

 Global
3
Rising Tensions: 35 Dead as Protests Erupt Across Iran

Rising Tensions: 35 Dead as Protests Erupt Across Iran

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.S. Plans Big Oil Revival in Venezuela Amid Political Unrest

U.S. Plans Big Oil Revival in Venezuela Amid Political Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026