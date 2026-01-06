Evacuation at Arizona Supreme Court: Explosive Scare

A suspicious package, feared to contain explosive material, disrupted operations at the Arizona Supreme Court on Monday, officials revealed. Its discovery prompted an evacuation of the courthouse and surrounding Capitol Mall buildings in Phoenix.

According to a statement from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which was alerted to the package at 8 a.m. (1500 GMT), the package contained multiple vials, two containing an unspecified homemade explosive substance. Several state offices, including the Department of Education and Attorney General's Office, were evacuated as a precaution.

Department spokesperson Bart Graves confirmed the courthouse was empty at the time, as the Supreme Court was not in session. Authorities conducted thorough security sweeps and removed the package for further investigation. There is no indication how the parcel arrived or if it contained a detonable device.

