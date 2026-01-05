Evacuation Orders as Tensions Rise: Israel Plans Strikes in Lebanon

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military has announced evacuation orders for residents in four Lebanese villages. This move comes as Israel plans to strike Hezbollah and Hamas military infrastructure.

The targeted locations include Hammara and Ain el-Tineh in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, alongside Kfar Hatta and Aanan in the south. Historically, a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024 had temporarily halted the hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

However, as tensions rise, Lebanon faces growing pressure from both the U.S. and Israel to hasten the disarmament of Hezbollah, a prospect that could further destabilize the region if not managed carefully.

