Evacuation Orders as Tensions Rise: Israel Plans Strikes in Lebanon

The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for four villages in Lebanon amid plans for strikes targeting Hezbollah and Hamas infrastructure. With past ceasefires brokered by the U.S. now under strain, Lebanon is under mounting pressure from Israel and the U.S. to disarm Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:41 IST
Evacuation Orders as Tensions Rise: Israel Plans Strikes in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military has announced evacuation orders for residents in four Lebanese villages. This move comes as Israel plans to strike Hezbollah and Hamas military infrastructure.

The targeted locations include Hammara and Ain el-Tineh in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, alongside Kfar Hatta and Aanan in the south. Historically, a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024 had temporarily halted the hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

However, as tensions rise, Lebanon faces growing pressure from both the U.S. and Israel to hasten the disarmament of Hezbollah, a prospect that could further destabilize the region if not managed carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

