Global Developments: From Baltic Power Shift to Congo Conflict

Key developments around the globe include Baltic states' disconnection from Russia's grid to join the EU, escalation in Congo due to M23 rebels, a deadly ambush in Mali, Ukraine's mineral offer to the U.S., Taiwan's tariff talks with the U.S., Hamas hostages released amidst ceasefire, and other notable geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have severed their electricity ties with Russia. This strategic move is part of a coordinated effort to synchronize with the European Union's power grid, strengthening ties with the EU and enhancing energy security.

In Africa, regional leaders urgently convened to tackle the unfolding crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The conflict, driven by M23 rebels' aggression, has intensified fears of wider regional instability, following their capture of Goma, leading to thousands of casualties.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, President Zelenskiy has suggested a strategic partnership, offering rare earth minerals to the United States to bolster support against Russian aggression. This geopolitical maneuver aims to secure U.S. financial backing for Ukraine's defense economy.

