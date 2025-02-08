Global Developments: From Baltic Power Shift to Congo Conflict

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have severed their electricity ties with Russia. This strategic move is part of a coordinated effort to synchronize with the European Union's power grid, strengthening ties with the EU and enhancing energy security.

In Africa, regional leaders urgently convened to tackle the unfolding crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The conflict, driven by M23 rebels' aggression, has intensified fears of wider regional instability, following their capture of Goma, leading to thousands of casualties.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, President Zelenskiy has suggested a strategic partnership, offering rare earth minerals to the United States to bolster support against Russian aggression. This geopolitical maneuver aims to secure U.S. financial backing for Ukraine's defense economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)