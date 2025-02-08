Sri Lankan Government Initiates Probe into Excessive Compensation Payments

The Sri Lankan government is set to launch an investigation into allegations of excessive compensation payments to former government members for property damage incurred during the 2022 people's uprising.

Health Minister Nalinda Jayathissa stated the probe aims to determine whether payments exceeded the true valuation of affected properties.

Jayathissa previously informed parliament of compensation amounting to Rs 1.22 billion paid to 43 MPs, despite a maximum allowance of Rs 2.5 million for complete property loss during national disasters.

Opposition legislator Dayasiri Jayasekera emphasized the need to investigate the involvement of political parties and their supporters in the arson attacks.

The violent outbreak followed the attack on a peaceful protest against then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's economic policies, ultimately leading to his resignation.

