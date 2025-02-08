Hostage Exchange in Fragile Gaza Truce Fuels Tensions
Hamas released three frail Israeli hostages, while Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners under a tenuous ceasefire in Gaza. Scenes of the emaciated hostages sparked outrage in Israel, intensifying pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu to extend the ceasefire. The truce's future remains uncertain amid ongoing negotiations.
In a fragile moment of truce, Hamas-led militants released three visibly frail Israeli hostages on Saturday, prompting Israel to free 183 Palestinian prisoners. This precarious agreement has momentarily halted hostilities in the Gaza Strip.
The condition of the hostages and the orchestrated manner of their release have provoked widespread outrage in Israel, escalating pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There are calls to extend the ceasefire beyond its current timeline, despite Netanyahu's indications of resuming warfare, even at the risk of abandoning remaining captives in Hamas custody.
The hostages, taken during the October 7, 2023 attack that ignited the conflict, were presented to the public by armed Hamas fighters before being handed to the Red Cross. Their condition, weaker than previous hostages released, highlights the tension surrounding an unpredictable ceasefire stage affecting potential future exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Israel
- hostages
- ceasefire
- Palestinian prisoners
- Gaza Strip
- Netanyahu
- Red Cross
- conflict
- war
ALSO READ
Hamas Hostage Release: Netanyahu Receives New List Amid Ceasefire Violation Concerns
Hamas Proposes Exchange: Four Israeli Female Soldiers for Palestinian Prisoners
Egyptian state-run TV says Israel has released 70 Palestinian prisoners into Egypt in Gaza ceasefire deal, reports AP.
Echoes of Freedom: Celebrations Erupt as Palestinian Prisoners Released
Israel says it has released 200 Palestinian prisoners in Gaza ceasefire deal, after Hamas freed 4 soldiers, reports AP.