Hostage Exchange in Fragile Gaza Truce Fuels Tensions

In a fragile moment of truce, Hamas-led militants released three visibly frail Israeli hostages on Saturday, prompting Israel to free 183 Palestinian prisoners. This precarious agreement has momentarily halted hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The condition of the hostages and the orchestrated manner of their release have provoked widespread outrage in Israel, escalating pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There are calls to extend the ceasefire beyond its current timeline, despite Netanyahu's indications of resuming warfare, even at the risk of abandoning remaining captives in Hamas custody.

The hostages, taken during the October 7, 2023 attack that ignited the conflict, were presented to the public by armed Hamas fighters before being handed to the Red Cross. Their condition, weaker than previous hostages released, highlights the tension surrounding an unpredictable ceasefire stage affecting potential future exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)