Bangladeshi Family Caught Without Visas in Local Sting Operation

Five Bangladeshi nationals, including a family of five, were apprehended without proper documentation by a joint operation of the chief minister's flying squad and state intelligence. They came to work at a brick kiln but were left jobless. They have been handed over to local police in Nagina.

A family of five from Bangladesh was caught without proper travel documentation in a local sting operation coordinated by the chief minister's flying squad and state intelligence, officials revealed on Saturday.

Satyender Singh, the intelligence department's in-charge, reported that the family was intercepted near Bhadas village while traveling towards Nuh from Badkali Chowk in an auto. Upon investigation, it was unveiled that they had come seeking employment at a brick kiln in the Nuh area, but the promised work did not materialize, leaving them stranded, Singh mentioned.

The family, originally from Kurigram village in Bangladesh, comprised a man, his wife, and their three children. They were subsequently handed over to the Nagina police station for further processing, Singh confirmed.

