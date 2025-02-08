Left Menu

Escalation of Violence in Sudan Sees Civilian Death Toll Triple in One Week

The violence has heavily impacted the capital Khartoum, as well as North Darfur, South Darfur, North Kordofan, and South Kordofan.

The international community continues to call for urgent action to halt the violence and ensure the protection of Sudan’s civilian population amidst this escalating crisis. Image Credit: ChatGPT

The civilian death toll in Sudan continues to rise alarmingly as hostilities between rival factions escalate. Between 31 January and 5 February, the UN Human Rights Office documented at least 275 civilian deaths resulting from artillery shelling, airstrikes, and aerial drone attacks. The violence has heavily impacted the capital Khartoum, as well as North Darfur, South Darfur, North Kordofan, and South Kordofan.

This latest figure represents a threefold increase compared to the previous week’s already high toll. From 24 to 30 January, at least 89 civilians were killed under similar circumstances, predominantly in North Darfur and Khartoum states. The sharp escalation underscores the extreme danger faced by civilians, highlighting the failure of the conflicting parties and their allies to uphold their obligations to protect non-combatants.

Local humanitarian volunteers are also increasingly targeted. Reports from partners on the ground indicate that the names of certain volunteers have been added to lists labeling them as alleged collaborators with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). At least one individual has reportedly received a direct death threat. Since the outbreak of conflict in April 2023, at least 57 members of a local humanitarian volunteer network have been killed.

The UN has reiterated that indiscriminate attacks and targeted threats against civilians must cease immediately. Both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, along with their allied movements and militias, are reminded of their obligations under international law. They must take immediate and concrete actions to safeguard civilians, including humanitarian workers and human rights defenders, from harm.

The international community continues to call for urgent action to halt the violence and ensure the protection of Sudan’s civilian population amidst this escalating crisis.

