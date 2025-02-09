Left Menu

Extended Prohibition: Katra's Bold Move on Liquor and Non-Vegan Fare

The ban on liquor and non-vegetarian food in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, has been extended for another two months. It affects the 12-km pilgrimage path to Mata Vaishno Devi and surrounding areas. This prohibition, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, aims to maintain the sanctity of the shrine.

Authorities in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, have extended the ban on liquor and non-vegetarian food for an additional two months, further reinforcing restrictions in the holy town.

The prohibition impacts the 12-kilometer pilgrimage route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the Trikuta hills. The measure under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita aims to preserve the sanctity celebrated by pilgrims.

The ban also extends to surrounding areas, affecting specific villages and roads. Officials state the decree is enforceable unless revoked prior to the end of its term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

