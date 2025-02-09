Extended Prohibition: Katra's Bold Move on Liquor and Non-Vegan Fare

Authorities in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, have extended the ban on liquor and non-vegetarian food for an additional two months, further reinforcing restrictions in the holy town.

The prohibition impacts the 12-kilometer pilgrimage route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the Trikuta hills. The measure under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita aims to preserve the sanctity celebrated by pilgrims.

The ban also extends to surrounding areas, affecting specific villages and roads. Officials state the decree is enforceable unless revoked prior to the end of its term.

