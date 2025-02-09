Left Menu

Russian Troops Seize Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly captured Orikhovo-Vasylivka, a settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry cited by TASS. However, this claim has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Russian troops have reportedly taken control of the small settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Ukraine's embattled eastern Donetsk region, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

The report, based on information from Russia's Defence Ministry, comes amid continuing hostilities in the area.

Reuters has stated it is unable to independently verify this claim of battlefield control.

