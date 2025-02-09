Trump-Putin Talks: A New Era for Ukraine Peace?

Donald Trump has revealed that he has communicated directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the long-standing conflict in Ukraine. The interaction between the two leaders marks the first known conversation of its kind since early 2022, sparking speculation about a potential summit aimed at peace negotiations.

While Trump has not publicly disclosed his approach to resolving the conflict, the former president remains vocal about his desire to halt the war. According to Kremlin sources, communications involving diverse channels continue. Notably, discussions about a future meeting between Trump and Putin are reportedly at an advanced stage.

Amid ongoing territorial conflicts in Ukraine, Putin's stance remains firm on demands for Ukraine to renounce NATO ambitions and reconsider its territorial claims. As Trump indicates plans to meet with Ukrainian and Russian leaders, his proposal for resolving the conflict remains a topic of international interest and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)