Trump-Putin Talks: A New Era for Ukraine Peace?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claims to have spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine. Although no public outline of his plan exists, Trump has expressed willingness to meet with Putin. Kremlin reports suggest preparations for a summit are underway with potential venues in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:00 IST
Trump

Donald Trump has revealed that he has communicated directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the long-standing conflict in Ukraine. The interaction between the two leaders marks the first known conversation of its kind since early 2022, sparking speculation about a potential summit aimed at peace negotiations.

While Trump has not publicly disclosed his approach to resolving the conflict, the former president remains vocal about his desire to halt the war. According to Kremlin sources, communications involving diverse channels continue. Notably, discussions about a future meeting between Trump and Putin are reportedly at an advanced stage.

Amid ongoing territorial conflicts in Ukraine, Putin's stance remains firm on demands for Ukraine to renounce NATO ambitions and reconsider its territorial claims. As Trump indicates plans to meet with Ukrainian and Russian leaders, his proposal for resolving the conflict remains a topic of international interest and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

