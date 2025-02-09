Clash in Kursk: Russian Troops Repel Ukrainian Advances

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that its forces had successfully repelled three counterattacks launched by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region overnight.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces attempted a counteroffensive on Thursday in the western part of the Kursk region, particularly near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka, but were pushed back by Russian troops.

Reuters reported that it could not independently verify the accounts of these clashes as per the information sourced from state news organization TASS.

