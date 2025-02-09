Left Menu

Clash in Kursk: Russian Troops Repel Ukrainian Advances

Russian Defense Ministry reports that its troops have successfully repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kursk region. Ukraine attempted to advance near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka. Independent confirmation of these events from Reuters remains unavailable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:55 IST
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that its forces had successfully repelled three counterattacks launched by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region overnight.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces attempted a counteroffensive on Thursday in the western part of the Kursk region, particularly near the villages of Ulanok and Cherkasskaya Konopelka, but were pushed back by Russian troops.

Reuters reported that it could not independently verify the accounts of these clashes as per the information sourced from state news organization TASS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

