Sam Nujoma: Father of Namibia's Liberation and Legacy

Sam Nujoma, the venerable architect of Namibia's independence and the nation's first president, has passed away at 95. Renowned as the father of Namibia, Nujoma liberated his country from apartheid South Africa in 1990 and governed for 15 pivotal years.

Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba announced Nujoma's death, highlighting that the founding president was hospitalized due to ill health in Windhoek. Known for his charismatic leadership, Nujoma guided Namibia through a challenging liberation struggle, ensuring its transition to democracy.

Nujoma, alongside contemporaries like Nelson Mandela, was instrumental in dispelling colonial rule across Africa. Despite his controversial stances and fierce rhetoric, he is remembered for establishing democratic governance and advocating for social cohesion in Namibia.

