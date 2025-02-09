Vikas Walkar's Tragic Demise Amid Ongoing Murder Case

In a tragic turn of events, Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar whose gruesome murder in 2022 captivated the nation, passed away on Sunday at his home in Vasai city, Maharashtra. According to police reports, family members found him unconscious and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have indicated that preliminary investigations suggest cardiac arrest as the cause of death, though an official postmortem report is pending to confirm this assessment. Vikas Walkar's death comes amid ongoing public interest and legal proceedings in his daughter's high-profile murder case.

Shraddha Walkar's murder drew significant attention when she was allegedly killed by Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi. The case, marked by grisly details of body dismemberment and disposal over several days, led to a substantial chargesheet being filed earlier this year as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)