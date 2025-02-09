Sri Lanka Cracks Down on Indian Fishermen in Territorial Waters

Sri Lankan authorities apprehended 14 Indian fishermen after they allegedly entered the island nation's territorial waters. The Sri Lankan Navy announced the arrests following a special operation north of Mannar.

During the operation, two Indian fishing boats were seized. The Navy regularly patrols to prevent illegal fishing, protecting local fishermen's livelihoods.

The detained individuals will be transferred to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries in Kilinochchi. This issue continues to strain India-Sri Lanka relations, with past incidents of alleged illegal entry by Indian fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)