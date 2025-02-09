Sri Lanka Cracks Down on Indian Fishermen in Territorial Waters
Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 14 Indian fishermen and seized their trawlers for allegedly entering Sri Lankan territorial waters. The arrests, part of a special operation, highlight the ongoing issue of illegal fishing, affecting diplomatic relations between India and Sri Lanka. Similar incidents have previously occurred.
Sri Lankan authorities apprehended 14 Indian fishermen after they allegedly entered the island nation's territorial waters. The Sri Lankan Navy announced the arrests following a special operation north of Mannar.
During the operation, two Indian fishing boats were seized. The Navy regularly patrols to prevent illegal fishing, protecting local fishermen's livelihoods.
The detained individuals will be transferred to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries in Kilinochchi. This issue continues to strain India-Sri Lanka relations, with past incidents of alleged illegal entry by Indian fishermen.
