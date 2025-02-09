Left Menu

Farmers' Unwavering Protest: Dallewal's Fight for MSP

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is receiving no medical aid during his fast. Blocked veins hinder intravenous treatment, and the protest continues as farmers demand a legal MSP guarantee. SKM and KMM organize events to mark a year of the ongoing protest on Punjab-Haryana borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:12 IST
Despite being in dire need of medical aid, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been deprived of intravenous drip treatments for six days due to blocked veins, according to statements from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Dallewal's fast-unto-death, launched on November 26 last year at the Khanauri border, aims for a legal minimum support price (MSP) guarantee among other farmer demands. Even after negotiations initiated by a Centre government delegation on January 18, Dallewal's commitment to his cause has not waned.

To mark the protest's one-year milestone, the SKM and KMM are organizing 'Kisan Mahapanchayats' in Rajasthan and Haryana. Farmers under these banners have been staging demonstrations along the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13 of the previous year.

